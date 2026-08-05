Insider Buying: Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Director Buys C$13,750.00 in Stock

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN - Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$34,375. The trade was a 66.67% increase in their position.

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Ag Growth International Price Performance

AFN traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.56. The company had a trading volume of 104,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,422. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.25 and a 52-week high of C$44.24. The company has a market cap of C$274.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.91.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($2.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$323.18 million during the quarter. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 48.31% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFN has been the subject of several research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$30.00 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$23.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFN

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors. Some of its brands are batco, wheatheart, westfield, storm, rem, hi roller, union iron, hsi, tramco, ptm, vis, nuvision, twister, grain guard, airlanco, westeel, frame, and entringer.

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