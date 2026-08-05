Insider Buying: Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA - Get Free Report) Director Peter James Goudie bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$11,640.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 738,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$4,297,208.64. This represents a 0.27% increase in their position.

Get Americas Silver alerts: Sign Up

Americas Silver Stock Up 8.3%

TSE:USA traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.68. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,726,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,087. Americas Silver Corp has a 52-week low of C$3.03 and a 52-week high of C$14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.53.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.26 million during the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 41.43% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD lowered their price target on Americas Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Americas Silver and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$11.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on USA

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Americas Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Americas Silver wasn't on the list.

While Americas Silver currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here