Insider Buying: Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Director Acquires 20,824 Shares

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,824 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $208,031.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,304,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,873,213.74. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,944 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $247,693.92.

On Friday, July 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,319 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $412,776.81.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 59,880 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $596,404.80.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 84,124 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $835,351.32.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 120,582 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $1,151,558.10.

On Friday, July 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,102 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $135,464.94.

On Monday, July 13th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,552 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $58,574.88.

On Friday, June 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $16,846.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,000 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $275,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 124,893 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $1,110,298.77.

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Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARTV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 360,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,730. The stock has a market cap of $249.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARTV. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artiva Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARTV

Institutional Trading of Artiva Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

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