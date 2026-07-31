Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Acquires $39,402.24 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 7,944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,402.24. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,166,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,951.04. The trade was a 0.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 441 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $2,143.26.

On Monday, July 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 10 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50.90.

On Friday, July 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 391 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994.10.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 79 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $402.90.

On Monday, July 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 4,407 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $22,431.63.

On Thursday, July 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 5,000 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 2,275 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,693.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 5,000 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 9,422 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,900.18.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,640 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

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DLH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 4,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,945. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.45. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DLH by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DLH by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, July 17th. Noble Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLH presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLH

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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