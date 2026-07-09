Insider Buying: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Major Shareholder Acquires 40,000 Shares

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $832,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,577,800. This trade represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $844,000.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 35,686 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $658,049.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $729,217.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 81,609 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,433.62.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 4,200 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,170.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 1,643 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $31,052.70.

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Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $20.26. 594,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,809. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.92 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Energizer's payout ratio is 43.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 438.2% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 553,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 450,921 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Energizer by 148,623.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company's stock worth $55,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,643 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,141,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,227,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,085,000 after acquiring an additional 372,465 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energizer

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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