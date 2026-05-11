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Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys 300 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
F&C Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Rain Newton Smith, an insider at F&C Investment Trust, bought 300 shares on May 11 for about £993 at GBX 331 per share.
  • This follows two earlier insider purchases by Smith in April and March, suggesting a pattern of buying over recent months.
  • F&C Investment Trust’s shares were trading sharply lower at GBX 329, near their 52-week low, while the company reported GBX 4.49 EPS in its latest earnings release.
  • Five stocks we like better than F&C Investment Trust.

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT - Get Free Report) insider Rain Newton Smith purchased 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 per share, for a total transaction of £993.

Rain Newton Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 10th, Rain Newton Smith purchased 308 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 320.25 per share, with a total value of £986.37.
  • On Monday, March 9th, Rain Newton Smith acquired 328 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300.50 per share, with a total value of £985.64.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 75.1%

Shares of LON:FCIT traded down GBX 989.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 329. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,136,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,864. F&C Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326.65 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,254.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,245.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 4.49 EPS for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 90.89%.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we're the oldest investment trust in the world. F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero. The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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