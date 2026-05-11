Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys 300 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT - Get Free Report) insider Rain Newton Smith purchased 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 per share, for a total transaction of £993.

Rain Newton Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 10th, Rain Newton Smith purchased 308 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 320.25 per share, with a total value of £986.37.

On Monday, March 9th, Rain Newton Smith acquired 328 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300.50 per share, with a total value of £985.64.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts: Sign Up

F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 75.1%

Shares of LON:FCIT traded down GBX 989.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 329. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,136,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,864. F&C Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326.65 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,254.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,245.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 4.49 EPS for the quarter. F&C Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 90.89%.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust was founded in 1868 to bring the benefits of investing to a wider audience, we're the oldest investment trust in the world. F&C aims to provide a reliable foundation to deliver steady, long-term capital growth and a health dividend income. F&C has delivered increasing dividends for 54 years and is classified by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) as a Dividend Hero. The value of investments and any income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original amount invested.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F&C Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F&C Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While F&C Investment Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here