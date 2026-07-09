Insider Buying: Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Director Purchases 167,791 Shares

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) Director Silvestre Vila Moret acquired 167,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $884,258.57. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,175,000. This trade represents a 7.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Silvestre Vila Moret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Silvestre Vila Moret bought 176 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $960.96.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Silvestre Vila Moret bought 100,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $511,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Silvestre Vila Moret purchased 10,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Silvestre Vila Moret purchased 125,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $643,750.00.

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Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.7%

GGAL traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.39. 617,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.6229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia's dividend payout ratio is presently 214.10%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4,942.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Leonteq Securities AG grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 563.2% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,036 shares of the bank's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGAL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country's largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.

The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

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