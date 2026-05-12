Insider Buying: Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) CFO Buys 2,400 Shares of Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Thomas Miller acquired 2,400 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $207.82 per share, with a total value of $498,768.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,903,572.58. This represents a 7.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of IBP stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.57. 908,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,743. The stock's fifty day moving average is $283.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 270.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,643 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Evercore set a $226.00 price objective on Installed Building Products in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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