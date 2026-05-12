Free Trial
→ Musk’s Next $4 Trillion Takeover Target – It’s Stranger than you Think (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Insider Buying: Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) CFO Buys 2,400 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
Installed Building Products logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IBP CFO Michael Thomas Miller bought 2,400 shares at an average price of $207.82, a transaction worth about $498,768, increasing his direct ownership by 7.79%.
  • Shares fell 1.8% to $202.57 after the report, and the stock traded well above its average volume. IBP remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • The company recently missed quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, reporting $1.79 EPS on $660.5 million in revenue, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a $251.83 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) CFO Michael Thomas Miller acquired 2,400 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $207.82 per share, with a total value of $498,768.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,903,572.58. This represents a 7.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of IBP stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.57. 908,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,743. The stock's fifty day moving average is $283.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 8.65%.The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 270.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,643 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Evercore set a $226.00 price objective on Installed Building Products in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $251.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Installed Building Products Right Now?

Before you consider Installed Building Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Installed Building Products wasn't on the list.

While Installed Building Products currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s Biggest Launch Ever: 15x Bigger Than SpaceX
Elon’s Biggest Launch Ever: 15x Bigger Than SpaceX
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
By Chris Markoch | May 6, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines