Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases 12 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) insider Alastair Judge acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,909 per share, with a total value of £229.08.

Alastair Judge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Alastair Judge bought 14 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,990 per share, for a total transaction of £278.60.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Alastair Judge purchased 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,158 per share, with a total value of £215.80.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Alastair Judge purchased 14 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,022 per share, for a total transaction of £283.08.

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Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock traded up GBX 29.29 on Monday, reaching GBX 1,924. 362,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,878. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,730.72 and a one year high of GBX 2,434. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,076.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,105.16.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 128.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of GBX 1,257.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "restricted" rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,400 price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,298.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JMAT

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers' products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

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