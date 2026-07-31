Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £1,914.18 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 - Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 523 per share, with a total value of £1,914.18.

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 369 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 per share, for a total transaction of £1,918.80.

On Friday, May 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 355 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 539 per share, for a total transaction of £1,913.45.

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Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LON:MAB1 traded down GBX 3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 520.84. 76,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,271. The company has a market capitalization of £300.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 495 and a 52-week high of GBX 838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 530.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 583.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mortgage Advice Bureau presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,150.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAB1

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

MAB is a leading UK property finance platform that connects customers, advisers, lenders, and insurers throughout the homeownership journey. Through its scalable, technology-driven intermediary model, MAB delivers personalised mortgage and protection advice via its proprietary platform, supported by deep customer insight and a data-rich, digitally enabled framework. Through its partner firms, known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has over 2,100 advisers providing expert advice across mortgages, specialist lending, protection and general insurance products.

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