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Insider Buying: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Radware logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Radware CFO Guy Avidan purchased 2,000 shares at an average price of $25.21, investing $50,420 and increasing his direct ownership by 2.13% to 95,800 shares.
  • Radware reported quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share on revenue of $82.28 million. The stock opened at $26.19, with a 12-month range of $21.68 to $32.79 and a market capitalization of approximately $1.10 billion.
  • Institutional investors own 73.12% of Radware’s shares, while analysts maintain a cautious outlook: one rates the stock Hold and another Sell, producing an average “Reduce” rating and a $25.00 target price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Radware.

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) CFO Guy Avidan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 95,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,118. The trade was a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR opened at $26.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter. Radware had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 3,178.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Radware by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its position in Radware by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Radware

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company's platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

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