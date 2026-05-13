Insider Buying: TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) CFO Purchases 2,696 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Schleimer purchased 2,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.44 per share, with a total value of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,607,705.60. This represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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TKO Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE TKO traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $183.71. 885,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,616. The business's fifty day moving average price is $195.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.29 and a fifty-two week high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is 116.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 108,668.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,268,239 shares of the company's stock worth $265,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TKO Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,185,769 shares of the company's stock worth $665,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TKO Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company's stock worth $1,060,106,000 after purchasing an additional 887,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $150,602,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,964 shares of the company's stock worth $90,059,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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