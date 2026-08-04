Insider Buying: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Director Purchases $100,264.50 in Stock

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) Director Andre Hawaux acquired 3,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,264.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,264.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,232,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,121,526 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $156,108,000 after purchasing an additional 184,146 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,129,182 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $56,470,000 after buying an additional 36,495 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 727,125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,395 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $56,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,387,723 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $119,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $34.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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