Insider Buying: Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ - Get Free Report) insider Olav Langelaar acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.56 per share, with a total value of C$22,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$100,320. This represents a 29.41% increase in their ownership of the stock.

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Trilogy Metals Stock Up 4.3%

TMQ stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.62. 167,158 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.95. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.96 and a 12-month high of C$15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$797.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMQ. Freedom Capital raised shares of Trilogy Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Trilogy Metals from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32 Limited, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization.

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