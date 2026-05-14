Insider Buying: Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Major Shareholder Purchases 739,521 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,179,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $219,570,206.52. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 100 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 438,723 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $2,189,227.77.

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Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,488. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Under Armour this week:

Positive Sentiment: Under Armour said it expects fiscal 2027 adjusted operating income of $140 million to $160 million and gross margin expansion of 220 to 270 basis points, which suggests some cost and margin improvement ahead. Article Title

Under Armour said it expects fiscal 2027 adjusted operating income of $140 million to $160 million and gross margin expansion of 220 to 270 basis points, which suggests some cost and margin improvement ahead. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q4 2026 earnings transcript was released, giving investors more detail on management’s comments and outlook after the results. Article Title

The company’s Q4 2026 earnings transcript was released, giving investors more detail on management’s comments and outlook after the results. Neutral Sentiment: Under Armour also posted press releases through its investor relations feed, but no major new catalyst was highlighted in the available item. Article Title

Under Armour also posted press releases through its investor relations feed, but no major new catalyst was highlighted in the available item. Negative Sentiment: Evercore ISI initiated/maintained a Sell view on Under Armour, adding to the bearish tone around the stock. Article Title

Evercore ISI initiated/maintained a view on Under Armour, adding to the bearish tone around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Stifel also downgraded Under Armour, reinforcing concerns that the company’s recovery is taking longer than expected. Article Title

Stifel also downgraded Under Armour, reinforcing concerns that the company’s recovery is taking longer than expected. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage says Under Armour is facing another weak year as North America struggles, and the shares fell after the company’s earnings miss and weak guidance. Article Title

Recent coverage says Under Armour is facing another weak year as North America struggles, and the shares fell after the company’s earnings miss and weak guidance. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators also pointed to revenue continuing to trend lower in fiscal 2027, which suggests the turnaround is still incomplete and may pressure the stock further. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Under Armour from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Under Armour to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on UA

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,632 shares of the company's stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 99,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 26.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 16.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 184,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

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