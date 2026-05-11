Insider Buying: United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Insider Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report) insider United Corporations Limited acquired 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,792.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 800 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$10,792. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

United Corporations Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, United Corporations Limited acquired 900 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,330.00.

On Monday, April 6th, United Corporations Limited acquired 200 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,740.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, United Corporations Limited acquired 300 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,116.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, United Corporations Limited purchased 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,950.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, United Corporations Limited purchased 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,925.00.

On Friday, April 10th, United Corporations Limited purchased 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,230.00.

On Monday, April 13th, United Corporations Limited purchased 1,300 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,590.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, United Corporations Limited purchased 300 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,350.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, United Corporations Limited purchased 1,300 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,071.00.

On Friday, April 17th, United Corporations Limited purchased 900 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,329.00.

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United Co.s Stock Performance

Shares of United Co.s stock traded down C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$14.27. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178. The company's 50-day moving average is C$14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. United Co.s Limited has a 1-year low of C$12.50 and a 1-year high of C$16.37.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($53.50) million for the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 305.92%.

Key United Co.s News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Co.s this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Corporations Limited made a series of open-market purchases in United Co.s Limited, increasing its holdings significantly over the month. Repeated insider buying can signal management/owner confidence in the stock’s outlook and often supports investor sentiment.

United Corporations Limited made a series of open-market purchases in United Co.s Limited, increasing its holdings significantly over the month. Repeated insider buying can signal management/owner confidence in the stock’s outlook and often supports investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The shares were bought mostly near the current trading range, suggesting the insider views the stock as reasonably valued rather than deeply discounted or overheated.

The shares were bought mostly near the current trading range, suggesting the insider views the stock as reasonably valued rather than deeply discounted or overheated. Negative Sentiment: Despite the insider accumulation, there is no new operating update, earnings release, or strategic announcement in these items, so the move may reflect sentiment rather than a fundamental catalyst.

About United Co.s

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Companys investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long-term.The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities. Net equity value and net investment income may vary significantly from period to period depending on the economic environment and market conditions.

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