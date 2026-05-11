Insider Buying: United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Insider Acquires 900 Shares of Stock

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report) insider United Corporations Limited purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$12,330.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 1,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$23,290. This represents a 112.50% increase in their position.

United Corporations Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, United Corporations Limited purchased 800 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,792.00.

On Monday, April 6th, United Corporations Limited purchased 200 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$2,740.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, United Corporations Limited purchased 300 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, with a total value of C$4,116.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, United Corporations Limited purchased 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$13,950.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, United Corporations Limited purchased 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$6,925.00.

On Friday, April 10th, United Corporations Limited purchased 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.23 per share, with a total value of C$14,230.00.

On Monday, April 13th, United Corporations Limited purchased 1,300 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.30 per share, with a total value of C$18,590.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, United Corporations Limited purchased 300 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.50 per share, with a total value of C$4,350.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, United Corporations Limited purchased 1,300 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.67 per share, with a total value of C$19,071.00.

On Friday, April 17th, United Corporations Limited purchased 900 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.81 per share, with a total value of C$13,329.00.

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United Co.s Price Performance

TSE UNC traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.52. United Co.s Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$12.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.37.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($53.50) million during the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 305.92%.

United Co.s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Co.s this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Corporations Limited made a series of open-market purchases in United Co.s Limited, increasing its holdings significantly over the month. Repeated insider buying can signal management/owner confidence in the stock’s outlook and often supports investor sentiment.

United Corporations Limited made a series of open-market purchases in United Co.s Limited, increasing its holdings significantly over the month. Repeated insider buying can signal management/owner confidence in the stock’s outlook and often supports investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The shares were bought mostly near the current trading range, suggesting the insider views the stock as reasonably valued rather than deeply discounted or overheated.

The shares were bought mostly near the current trading range, suggesting the insider views the stock as reasonably valued rather than deeply discounted or overheated. Negative Sentiment: Despite the insider accumulation, there is no new operating update, earnings release, or strategic announcement in these items, so the move may reflect sentiment rather than a fundamental catalyst.

About United Co.s

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Companys investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long-term.The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities. Net equity value and net investment income may vary significantly from period to period depending on the economic environment and market conditions.

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