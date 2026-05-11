Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Insider Buying: United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Insider Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
United Co.s logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • United Corporations Limited bought another 1,100 shares of United Co.s on April 24 at C$14.26 each, bringing its holding to 11,800 shares worth about C$168,268. The latest purchase was a 10.28% increase in its position.
  • The insider has been steadily accumulating shares throughout April, with multiple open-market buys ranging from 200 to 1,300 shares. This pattern suggests ongoing confidence in United Co.s’ outlook.
  • United Co.s recently traded at C$14.27, near its 50-day moving average of C$14.04 and below its 200-day average of C$14.52. The company also reported quarterly EPS of C$0.05 in its latest earnings release.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report) insider United Corporations Limited acquired 1,100 shares of United Co.s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 11,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$168,268. The trade was a 10.28% increase in their position.

United Corporations Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 1st, United Corporations Limited bought 800 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,792.00.
  • On Thursday, April 2nd, United Corporations Limited purchased 900 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,330.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, United Corporations Limited purchased 200 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,740.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 7th, United Corporations Limited acquired 300 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.72 per share, with a total value of C$4,116.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, United Corporations Limited bought 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,950.00.
  • On Thursday, April 9th, United Corporations Limited bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,925.00.
  • On Friday, April 10th, United Corporations Limited purchased 1,000 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.23 per share, with a total value of C$14,230.00.
  • On Monday, April 13th, United Corporations Limited purchased 1,300 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,590.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 15th, United Corporations Limited acquired 300 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,350.00.
  • On Thursday, April 16th, United Corporations Limited acquired 1,300 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.67 per share, with a total value of C$19,071.00.

United Co.s Price Performance

UNC traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. United Co.s Limited has a 1-year low of C$12.50 and a 1-year high of C$16.37.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($53.50) million during the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 305.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%.

United Co.s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Co.s this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: United Corporations Limited made a series of open-market purchases in United Co.s Limited, increasing its holdings significantly over the month. Repeated insider buying can signal management/owner confidence in the stock’s outlook and often supports investor sentiment.
  • Neutral Sentiment: The shares were bought mostly near the current trading range, suggesting the insider views the stock as reasonably valued rather than deeply discounted or overheated.
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the insider accumulation, there is no new operating update, earnings release, or strategic announcement in these items, so the move may reflect sentiment rather than a fundamental catalyst.

About United Co.s

(Get Free Report)

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Companys investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long-term.The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities. Net equity value and net investment income may vary significantly from period to period depending on the economic environment and market conditions.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for United Co.s (TSE:UNC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in United Co.s Right Now?

Before you consider United Co.s, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Co.s wasn't on the list.

While United Co.s currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
By Chris Markoch | May 6, 2026

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines