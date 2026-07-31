Insider Buying: Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Insider Purchases £1,049.07 in Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD - Get Free Report) insider Simon Dingemans bought 867 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 per share, for a total transaction of £1,049.07.

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Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down GBX 1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 117.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 63,820,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,710,266. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 80.68 and a 52 week high of £120.47. The company has a market capitalization of £27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 to GBX 115 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 155 target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 114.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vodafone Group Public

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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