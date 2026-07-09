Insider Buying: Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP - Get Free Report) Director John Shulman acquired 100,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 199,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $218,940.70. The trade was a 100.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 61,127,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,247. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 270.03% and a negative return on equity of 115.68%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WRAP. Weiss Ratings cut Wrap Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wrap Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WRAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,209 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company's stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: WRAP is a designer and manufacturer of less-lethal restraint devices aimed at law enforcement and security professionals. Its flagship product, the BolaWrap®, is a handheld remote restraint tool that deploys a Kevlar-reinforced cord to safely immobilize individuals from a distance of up to 25 feet. The system is engineered to support de-escalation tactics and reduce reliance on physical force in high-risk encounters.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Wrap Technologies oversees product development, testing and training at its headquarters.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wrap Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wrap Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Wrap Technologies currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here