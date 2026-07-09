Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA) CFO Sells 2,414 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) CFO Robert Phelan sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $326,831.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,836,111.88. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.17. The company had a trading volume of 316,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $487.03 million during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Adtalem Global Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVSA

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education NYSE: CVSA is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.

Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.

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