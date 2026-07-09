Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA) CFO Sells $392,689.00 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) CFO Robert Phelan sold 2,900 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $392,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,001.46. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get CVSA alerts: Sign Up

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

CVSA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.17. 316,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,981. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.04. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:CVSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $487.03 million for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Adtalem Global Education's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVSA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education NYSE: CVSA is a provider of higher education and workforce solutions focused primarily on programs that prepare students for professional careers in healthcare, medicine, veterinary medicine and related fields. The company operates campus-based and online degree programs, continuing professional education, clinical training and exam-preparation offerings designed to support students seeking licensure and employment in regulated professions.

Adtalem’s portfolio includes institution brands that deliver undergraduate, graduate and professional training across nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine and allied health disciplines.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adtalem Global Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adtalem Global Education wasn't on the list.

While Adtalem Global Education currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here