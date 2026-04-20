Insider Selling: Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 39,675 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) insider Douglas Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,792,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 477,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,574,411.59. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.32. 4,237,877 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,378. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 224.1% in the third quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 21,520.9% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,471 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,439,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 177.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 178,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 114,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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