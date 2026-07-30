Insider Selling: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $27,337.98 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total transaction of $27,337.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,305,738.46. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36.

On Friday, May 29th, Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,113,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,554,896. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.70 and a 1 year high of $404.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $357.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $418.00 to $411.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: DeepMind expanded its AI ambitions. Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2, a model designed to control the full bodies of humanoid robots. The launch reinforces Alphabet’s position in advanced AI and could create future opportunities in robotics and automation. Google DeepMind Reveals Gemini Robotics 2

Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2, a model designed to control the full bodies of humanoid robots. The launch reinforces Alphabet’s position in advanced AI and could create future opportunities in robotics and automation. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud’s enterprise AI ecosystem is expanding. Oracle is integrating Google’s Gemini models into Oracle AI Agent Studio, potentially increasing enterprise distribution for Gemini and supporting Cloud demand. Oracle shares pop as Google Cloud partnership expands

Oracle is integrating Google’s Gemini models into Oracle AI Agent Studio, potentially increasing enterprise distribution for Gemini and supporting Cloud demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst expectations remain favorable. Erste Group raised its FY2026 Alphabet EPS forecast to $20.50 from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus estimate. Alphabet also recently reported strong quarterly revenue and earnings growth, helping support the long-term bull case.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 Alphabet EPS forecast to $20.50 from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus estimate. Alphabet also recently reported strong quarterly revenue and earnings growth, helping support the long-term bull case. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is committing substantial resources to AI infrastructure. The company’s 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is $195 billion to $205 billion. It is also guaranteeing power and lease obligations for a proposed Anthropic data center, helping facilitate approximately $15 billion in financing. These moves may strengthen AI capacity and customer relationships but increase financial commitments. Banks discuss financing for Anthropic data center backed by Google

The company’s 2026 capital-expenditure outlook is $195 billion to $205 billion. It is also guaranteeing power and lease obligations for a proposed Anthropic data center, helping facilitate approximately $15 billion in financing. These moves may strengthen AI capacity and customer relationships but increase financial commitments. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about AI spending and cash flow. Alphabet’s record infrastructure outlays have pressured free cash flow, while Meta’s earnings highlighted Wall Street’s growing impatience with heavy AI investment. The market wants clearer evidence that AI revenue and Cloud growth will exceed depreciation and capital costs. Meta earnings and AI spending concerns

Alphabet’s record infrastructure outlays have pressured free cash flow, while Meta’s earnings highlighted Wall Street’s growing impatience with heavy AI investment. The market wants clearer evidence that AI revenue and Cloud growth will exceed depreciation and capital costs. Negative Sentiment: Legal and selling-related headlines are weighing on sentiment. Law firms announced securities-fraud investigations involving Alphabet, although these notices do not establish wrongdoing. In addition, Ohio’s pension fund reduced its GOOG holding by an estimated 25%, and Alphabet’s chief accounting officer sold 449 shares. Alphabet securities-fraud investigation

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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