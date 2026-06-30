Insider Selling: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $39,343.36 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the sale, the director owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $37,842.00.

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Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $353.33. 21,076,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,920,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.88 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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