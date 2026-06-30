Insider Selling: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells 449 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Alphabet Trading Up 4.8%
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.77 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $369.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.27.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.
Alphabet News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet officially joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Verizon, which has sparked broad investor buying and index-fund demand. Reuters: Alphabet debuts in Dow Jones Industrial Average as index tilts toward tech
- Positive Sentiment: Several reports note Alphabet’s stock rose on the Dow debut, reflecting renewed investor enthusiasm and momentum around the company’s large-cap tech and AI position. CNBC: Alphabet stock pops 4% on Dow debut, but the tech giant faces major AI questions
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Alphabet with a $445 price target, suggesting Wall Street still sees meaningful upside despite the recent pullback. Yahoo Finance: Jefferies Maintain a Buy Rating on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet also gained attention from fresh coverage highlighting its cloud and AI partnerships, including Google Cloud’s collaboration with the Philippine government on AI agents for public services. Yahoo Finance: Alphabet’s Google Cloud Partners with Philippine Government to Deploy AI Agents in Public Services
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also weighing concerns that strong AI demand is being constrained by limited compute capacity, which may cap near-term growth even as demand remains high. Reuters: Google limits Meta's use of its Gemini AI models, FT reports
- Negative Sentiment: Some articles point out that Alphabet has been under pressure recently due to AI-spending concerns and broader weakness in big tech, so the Dow inclusion may be helping offset a weak monthly trend. CNBC: Alphabet stock pops 4% on Dow debut, but the tech giant faces major AI questions
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $416,217,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 887,209 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $277,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,293 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 274,761 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $86,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as trustee for Retail Employees Superannuation Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,902,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
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