Insider Selling: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells 3,221 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Engel sold 3,221 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $151,387.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,666 shares in the company, valued at $454,302. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.87. 6,919,094 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,190. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $96.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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