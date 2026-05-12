Insider Selling: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 502,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,330,008.24. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $976,000.00.

Get Amkor Technology alerts: Sign Up

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.45. 3,406,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,801. The business's 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 2.29. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Amkor Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,822,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,801,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMKR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amkor Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amkor Technology wasn't on the list.

While Amkor Technology currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here