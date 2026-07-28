Insider Selling: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $4,433,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 462,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,843,824. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $2,955,449.83.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $4,456,920.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $2,971,222.86.

On Monday, May 18th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $3,642,080.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 2.9%

ANET traded down $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.78. 2,850,193 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,135. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $114.52 and a one year high of $189.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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