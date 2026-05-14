Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells 2,970 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $228,333.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,998,682.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ARWR traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.69. 1,799,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,164. The company's fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $82.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The firm's revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Siren L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,615,476 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $101,290,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $8,525,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,424 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,575 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARWR

More Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and maintained a $100 price target , while also raising some medium- and longer-term earnings forecasts, including FY2026 and Q4 2026 estimates. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals analyst estimate updates

HC Wainwright kept a rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and maintained a , while also raising some medium- and longer-term earnings forecasts, including FY2026 and Q4 2026 estimates. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target from $35 to $46 , signaling improved confidence in Arrowhead’s outlook, even though its rating remains Market Perform . Bernstein raises Arrowhead price target

Sanford C. Bernstein raised its , signaling improved confidence in Arrowhead’s outlook, even though its rating remains . Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright made only small revisions to several quarterly EPS estimates, with some quarters slightly lower and others slightly higher, suggesting no major change in the overall thesis for Arrowhead’s pipeline-driven earnings path. HC Wainwright estimate revisions

HC Wainwright made only small revisions to several quarterly EPS estimates, with some quarters slightly lower and others slightly higher, suggesting no major change in the overall thesis for Arrowhead’s pipeline-driven earnings path. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted Arrowhead’s ongoing valuation debate and upcoming clinical readouts, which may be keeping investor interest elevated ahead of key catalysts. Multiple important clinical readouts in 2H26

Recent coverage also highlighted Arrowhead’s ongoing valuation debate and upcoming clinical readouts, which may be keeping investor interest elevated ahead of key catalysts. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed several near-term earnings forecasts for Arrowhead, including Q3 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, which reflects expectations for continued losses before eventual improvement. Arrowhead near-term earnings estimate cuts

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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