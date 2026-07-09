Insider Selling: B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Insider Sells 22,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG insider Randall Chatwin sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total value of C$125,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 119,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,937.30. This represents a 15.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Randall Chatwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 3rd, Randall Chatwin sold 14,089 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$82,843.32.

On Friday, May 22nd, Randall Chatwin sold 67,857 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.33, for a total transaction of C$429,534.81.

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B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,234,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,796. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$4.56 and a one year high of C$8.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5596659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. B2Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.70 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$9.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTO

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

Further Reading

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