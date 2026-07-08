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Insider Selling: B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Insider Sells C$27,636.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
B2Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • B2Gold insider sale: Insider Ninette Krohnert sold 4,700 shares of B2Gold at an average price of C$5.88, totaling C$27,636. After the sale, she still held 62,557 shares, a 6.99% reduction in her position.
  • Stock and financial snapshot: BTO shares were trading at C$5.37, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and reported quarterly EPS of C$0.26 on revenue of C$1.61 billion.
  • Analyst and dividend outlook: National Bank Financial raised its price target to C$10.70 and maintained an outperform rating, while the broader consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average target of C$9.15. B2Gold also paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.02, implying an annualized yield of 1.5%.
  • Interested in B2Gold? Here are five stocks we like better.

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG insider Ninette Krohnert sold 4,700 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$27,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$367,835.16. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTO traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.37. 5,032,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,300. The stock has a market cap of C$7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.73. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.56 and a 1-year high of C$8.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.19.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTG last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5596659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. B2Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.70 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$9.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on B2Gold

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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