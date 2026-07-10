Insider Selling: BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) SVP Sells $35,992.32 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 3,296 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $35,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,513.72. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Armstrong-Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 2,556 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $28,678.32.

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BlackBerry Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 17,606,601 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,262,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $136.10 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in BlackBerry by 1,390.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,589,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,397,000 after buying an additional 14,544,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackBerry by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,991,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,718,000 after buying an additional 6,399,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 183.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,205 shares of the company's stock worth $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 368.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,078,600 shares of the company's stock worth $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 139.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,543 shares of the company's stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.20 to $10.30 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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