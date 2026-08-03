Insider Selling: Celestica (NYSE:CLS) CEO Sells 9,543 Shares

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS CEO Robert Mionis sold 9,543 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $3,506,957.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,559.09. This represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Mionis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Robert Mionis sold 55,768 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.96, for a total transaction of $21,579,985.28.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92.

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Celestica Price Performance

CLS traded up $11.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $342.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,376,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.66. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.23 and a 1 year high of $474.02. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Celestica had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,952,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Celestica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 436,922 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $129,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,511,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Celestica by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 31,179 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $441.00 to $430.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $500.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $437.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLS

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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