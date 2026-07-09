Insider Selling: Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) CFO Sells $683,602.92 in Stock

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Get Free Report) CFO David Barter sold 41,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $683,602.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,507.22. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Cellebrite DI Trading Down 2.3%

CLBT traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. 1,121,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,589. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 139.1% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,662 shares of the company's stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 1,407,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 42.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,425,736 shares of the company's stock worth $44,949,000 after acquiring an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1,108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,629,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,726 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 22.6% in the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,066,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 196,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company's stock worth $24,341,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Read Our Latest Report on CLBT

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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