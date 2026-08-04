Insider Selling: Chemed (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $1,079,020.00 in Stock

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.51, for a total value of $1,079,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,418 shares in the company, valued at $37,991,215.18. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Chemed Stock Down 0.8%

CHE traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,367. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Corporation has a 52 week low of $365.20 and a 52 week high of $551.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $469.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $673.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 10.60%.Chemed's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.000-25.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHE. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $436.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $530.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 81 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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