Insider Selling: Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Insider Sells 26,666 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $1,703,957.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 725,068 shares in the company, valued at $46,331,845.20. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Nikhil Chandhok also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nikhil Chandhok sold 489,737 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $35,442,266.69.

On Monday, June 8th, Nikhil Chandhok sold 26,666 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $2,233,277.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Nikhil Chandhok sold 10,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00.

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Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Shares of CRCL stock traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $66.37. 36,566,531 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,294,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.74. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $262.97.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $630,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,804,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $125,000.

Key Circle Internet Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle secured OCC approval to launch a national trust bank, reinforcing its regulatory standing and potentially improving the outlook for its USDC stablecoin and reserve management. Article Title

Circle secured OCC approval to launch a national trust bank, reinforcing its regulatory standing and potentially improving the outlook for its USDC stablecoin and reserve management. Positive Sentiment: Traders also showed unusual bullish activity in CRCL options, with call volume running well above normal, suggesting speculation that the rally could continue.

Traders also showed unusual bullish activity in CRCL options, with call volume running well above normal, suggesting speculation that the rally could continue. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Circle around a “Hold,” indicating the stock still has supporters but not broad consensus for aggressive upside at current levels. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Circle around a “Hold,” indicating the stock still has supporters but not broad consensus for aggressive upside at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted that Circle remains exposed to rising competition in stablecoins, including the launch of Open USD, which could pressure its long-term moat. Article Title

Recent commentary also noted that Circle remains exposed to rising competition in stablecoins, including the launch of Open USD, which could pressure its long-term moat. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious after prior reports flagged Circle as potentially overvalued and sensitive to rate expectations, which could limit how far the stock can run. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRCL

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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