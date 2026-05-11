Insider Selling: CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Chairman Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. This represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Quincey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of CocaCola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,399,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,947,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $336.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock worth $136,086,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,311,000 after purchasing an additional 198,886 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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