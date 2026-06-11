Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) Director Fariba Danesh sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $259,974.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,658,397.78. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $27.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.76. 12,956,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,513,125. The company's 50 day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 106.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.22. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $268.18.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 35.37%.The firm's revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.41.

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More Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Credo’s AI connectivity business posted record fiscal 2026 revenue, and analysts see further upside from an expected optical-product growth inflection in fiscal 2027.

Credo’s AI connectivity business posted record fiscal 2026 revenue, and analysts see further upside from an expected optical-product growth inflection in fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Credo Technology Group NASDAQ: CRDO , reinforcing Wall Street’s increasingly bullish view after recent earnings.

Mizuho raised its price target on , reinforcing Wall Street’s increasingly bullish view after recent earnings. Positive Sentiment: The announced acquisition of Dust Photonics expands Credo into silicon photonics and optical connectivity, which could strengthen its position in AI infrastructure.

The announced acquisition of Dust Photonics expands Credo into silicon photonics and optical connectivity, which could strengthen its position in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted strong earnings revisions and bullish thesis articles, suggesting investors are betting on continued growth momentum.

Recent commentary highlighted strong earnings revisions and bullish thesis articles, suggesting investors are betting on continued growth momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysis pointed to customer concentration risk, but also said diversification into neo clouds and broader customers could gradually reduce that concern.

Some analysis pointed to customer concentration risk, but also said diversification into neo clouds and broader customers could gradually reduce that concern. Negative Sentiment: Director Sylvia Acevedo sold shares recently, a development that may slightly pressure sentiment even though it does not necessarily change the long-term outlook.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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