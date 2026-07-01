Insider Selling: Delek US (NYSE:DK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) Director William Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,792,457.50. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. 1,835,917 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,306. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.Delek US's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's payout ratio is presently -112.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings cut Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Delek US by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

Further Reading

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