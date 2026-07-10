Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 72,854 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 72,854 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total transaction of $31,119,586.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,730,912.80. The trade was a 61.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 72,766 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.52, for a total value of $29,871,898.32.

On Friday, June 12th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $15,938,155.44.

On Thursday, June 11th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 62,403 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.25, for a total transaction of $23,728,740.75.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 71,640 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $27,256,870.80.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 46,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.99, for a total transaction of $18,543,200.54.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 26,964 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.31, for a total transaction of $10,524,318.84.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 5,327 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total transaction of $2,155,730.36.

On Monday, June 8th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 138,885 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total transaction of $55,294,285.05.

On Friday, June 5th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 89,648 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.01, for a total transaction of $36,129,040.48.

On Thursday, June 4th, Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 90,304 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total value of $38,338,563.20.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of DELL stock traded down $15.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,136,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,263. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $349.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.04. The company has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after buying an additional 2,258,797 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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