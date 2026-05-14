Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) CFO Sells 1,448 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) CFO Erick Lucera sold 1,448 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $26,585.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,263. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 913,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Dyne Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dyne Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital raised its Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Dyne Therapeutics, suggesting slightly better expected performance in the near term. Dyne Therapeutics analyst estimate updates

Lifesci Capital raised its Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Dyne Therapeutics, suggesting slightly better expected performance in the near term. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also lifted its Q2, Q3 and FY2026 EPS estimates and maintained a Buy rating with a $50 price target, reinforcing a bullish longer-term outlook. Dyne Therapeutics analyst estimate updates

HC Wainwright also lifted its Q2, Q3 and FY2026 EPS estimates and maintained a rating with a price target, reinforcing a bullish longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Dyne Therapeutics said management will participate in upcoming investor conferences, which keeps the company visible to the market but does not by itself change fundamentals. Dyne Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dyne Therapeutics said management will participate in upcoming investor conferences, which keeps the company visible to the market but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Not all longer-dated estimates improved: HC Wainwright cut its FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030 EPS forecasts, which may temper enthusiasm around the company’s longer-term profitability outlook. Dyne Therapeutics analyst estimate updates

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DYN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYN

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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