Insider Selling: Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Director Sells 67,840 Shares of Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 67,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,387,289.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,289.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Figure Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIGR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,734,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,198. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. Figure Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Figure Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Figure Technology Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Figure Technology Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Figure Technology Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

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