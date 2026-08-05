Insider Selling: Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) President Sells $17,707.50 in Stock

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) President Kristen Sieffert sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $17,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 125,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,338.32. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get FOA alerts: Sign Up

Finance of America Companies Stock Performance

Finance of America Companies stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. 68,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $198.34 million, a PE ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOA shares. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Finance of America Companies in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Finance of America Companies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Finance of America Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Finance of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Finance of America Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Finance of America Companies by 183.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Finance of America Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Finance of America Companies by 4,270.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Finance of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies NYSE: FOA is a diversified nonbank financial services firm specializing in mortgage and insurance products for consumers. The company operates across multiple business segments, delivering home financing solutions, retirement products and specialized lending services through a blend of digital and traditional distribution channels.

In its mortgage segment, FOA originates and purchases a range of home loans including purchase, refinance, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Finance of America Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Finance of America Companies wasn't on the list.

While Finance of America Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here