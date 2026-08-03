Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $3,537,600.00 in Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U EVP Grant Michael Dixton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $3,537,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,492.48. This trade represents a 42.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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General Motors Stock Down 1.3%

General Motors stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,732. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 45.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in General Motors by 69.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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