Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $772,289.90 in Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $772,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,479,205.35. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Rory Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88.

On Friday, May 22nd, Rory Harvey sold 5,652 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $449,729.64.

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General Motors Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE GM traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.43. 7,940,721 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,011,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Bank Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GM

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings forecasts: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $13.40 from $12.95 and its FY2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. The revisions reinforce the view that GM’s earnings outlook is improving and now exceeds the broader current-year consensus estimate of $13.23. MarketBeat General Motors estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $13.40 from $12.95 and its FY2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. The revisions reinforce the view that GM’s earnings outlook is improving and now exceeds the broader current-year consensus estimate of $13.23. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and value-stock support: Tigress Financial raised its GM price target from $92 to $130 and maintained a “strong-buy” rating. Separate Zacks screens identified GM as an attractive value stock based on valuation, earnings revisions, momentum and cash-flow characteristics. Zacks value stocks article

Tigress Financial raised its GM price target from $92 to $130 and maintained a “strong-buy” rating. Separate Zacks screens identified GM as an attractive value stock based on valuation, earnings revisions, momentum and cash-flow characteristics. Positive Sentiment: Profit and capital-allocation catalysts: GM’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with $48.03 billion of revenue and $3.57 in EPS versus the $3.19 consensus. The company also paid a dividend and continued substantial share repurchases, while investors anticipate that a finite restructuring charge will fade from results and improve reported profitability. Trefis GM restructuring article

GM’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with $48.03 billion of revenue and $3.57 in EPS versus the $3.19 consensus. The company also paid a dividend and continued substantial share repurchases, while investors anticipate that a finite restructuring charge will fade from results and improve reported profitability. Positive Sentiment: EV and technology progress: GM remained Canada’s EV sales leader through the first half of 2026, with EV sales reportedly up 33.4% year over year. Its autonomous-driving unit is also using AI agents to accelerate engineering workflows, potentially improving development efficiency. Yahoo Finance GM Canada EV sales article

GM remained Canada’s EV sales leader through the first half of 2026, with EV sales reportedly up 33.4% year over year. Its autonomous-driving unit is also using AI agents to accelerate engineering workflows, potentially improving development efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Operational and policy developments: GM is investing in a Missouri assembly plant, reached a wage agreement at GM Korea and is competing with Ford for a U.S. Army tactical-truck contract. These developments could support domestic manufacturing and future revenue, but their financial impact remains uncertain.

GM is investing in a Missouri assembly plant, reached a wage agreement at GM Korea and is competing with Ford for a U.S. Army tactical-truck contract. These developments could support domestic manufacturing and future revenue, but their financial impact remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks: With GM near its 52-week high, additional gains may depend on continued earnings upgrades. Investors must also weigh lower year-over-year net income, restructuring costs, tariff and labor uncertainty, and reports that GM is already planning a successor to the Chevrolet Equinox EV.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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