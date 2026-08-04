Insider Selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) President Sells 14,582 Shares of Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 14,582 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $584,884.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 4,430,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $177,698,731.35. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Nir Debbi sold 150 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $5,853.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $298,452.24.

On Thursday, June 25th, Nir Debbi sold 5,180 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $179,538.80.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nir Debbi sold 6,890 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $234,397.80.

On Monday, June 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $135,270.02.

On Monday, June 1st, Nir Debbi sold 9,233 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $311,152.10.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nir Debbi sold 449 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $14,965.17.

On Thursday, May 21st, Nir Debbi sold 1,863 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $56,355.75.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nir Debbi sold 2,303 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $69,113.03.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 151,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,922. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.03. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,275,194 shares of the company's stock worth $287,397,000 after buying an additional 1,816,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,872,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,242 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,342,000 after purchasing an additional 211,034 shares in the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 3,780,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,856 shares of the company's stock worth $94,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut Global-e Online from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Global-e Online to an "accumulate" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global-e Online

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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