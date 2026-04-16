Insider Selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) President Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $137,727.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,302,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $142,233,013.14. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $130,229.16.

On Monday, March 16th, Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $287,537.32.

Get Global-e Online alerts: Sign Up

Global-e Online Stock Up 5.9%

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.28. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Global-e Online by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,092 shares of the company's stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 52,461 shares of the company's stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 28.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global-e Online from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBE

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global-e Online, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global-e Online wasn't on the list.

While Global-e Online currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here