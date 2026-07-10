Insider Selling: GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Sells $144,980.00 in Stock

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $144,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,395 shares in the company, valued at $91,930.50. The trade was a 61.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael James Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $35,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $233,884.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $210,476.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $232,064.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,300 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $139,587.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $86,958.00.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $69.24. 696,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,665. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,048 shares of the company's stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7,120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,202 shares of the company's stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the second quarter valued at about $269,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GFS shares. Zacks Research upgraded GlobalFoundries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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