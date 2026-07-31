Insider Selling: GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Sells 335 Shares

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $16,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,814.37. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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GlobalFoundries Price Performance

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,757,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,048. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. GlobalFoundries's payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Arete Research set a $95.00 price objective on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,962,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,172,000 after acquiring an additional 217,866 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,046 shares of the company's stock worth $100,047,000 after purchasing an additional 257,254 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 8,275,141.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,813,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,548 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,382,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,129 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,021,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,575,000 after purchasing an additional 720,846 shares during the period.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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